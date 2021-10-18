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Does George Soros Manipulate the Global Order? | Gravitas Plus
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70 views • October 18, 2021
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George Soros; just another multi-billionaire "philanthropist"? As a prominent agent contributor to 1%er think tank, the World Economic Forum, and along with Klaus Schwab, another Nazi refugee - who fled "communist dominated" Hungary for England in 1947.
(https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/georgesoros)
In June 2018, Hungary passed a law called the Stop Soros Law aimed at ending OSF funding to organisations that support illegal entry of undocumented migrants because of national security concerns.
After watching this video you'll better understand why Amnesty have been so reluctant to support Julian Assange, despite his clearly being a political prisoner.
NB: How he is happy to fund both "left" and "right" political "activists".
From the video description:
A nexus is trying to alter political realities the world over. One name is imprinted on the narrative it’s trying to build. On Gravitas Plus, WION's Palki Sharma Upadhyay brings you the story of George Soros.
By: Gravitas Plus
Original url: https://youtu.be/qQbVyHVmmKs
Upload date: 31 July 2021
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
George Soros; just another multi-billionaire "philanthropist"? As a prominent agent contributor to 1%er think tank, the World Economic Forum, and along with Klaus Schwab, another Nazi refugee - who fled "communist dominated" Hungary for England in 1947.
(https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/georgesoros)
In June 2018, Hungary passed a law called the Stop Soros Law aimed at ending OSF funding to organisations that support illegal entry of undocumented migrants because of national security concerns.
After watching this video you'll better understand why Amnesty have been so reluctant to support Julian Assange, despite his clearly being a political prisoner.
NB: How he is happy to fund both "left" and "right" political "activists".
From the video description:
A nexus is trying to alter political realities the world over. One name is imprinted on the narrative it’s trying to build. On Gravitas Plus, WION's Palki Sharma Upadhyay brings you the story of George Soros.
By: Gravitas Plus
Original url: https://youtu.be/qQbVyHVmmKs
Upload date: 31 July 2021
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