Alex Jones Full Show 2/23/26 The Secret UFO / Extraterrestrial Files! with Dr. Steven Greer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOMBSHELL Topics Discussed Include: ‣An Active Federal Criminal Investigation Into The Rouge Transnational Organization Hiding & Using Alien Tech To Terrorize And Even Kill The Public ‣A Massive Deep State Operation Flooding The White House & Congress With Disinformation ‣The Critical Distinction Between Interdimensional Beings & Off World Visitors In The 3rd Dimension & MUCH MUCH MORE! MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!