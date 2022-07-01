How Animal Manure Is as Good as Gold #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 https://www.youtube.com/embed/KRtkAttrmNw Are you struggling to grow healthy plants or crop? This crappy advice just might be what you need! 💩 John Hancock, who has committed his time and energy to educating people about the sustainable benefits that off-grid living practices can offer, explains why animal waste can be a valuable addition to your gardening essentials! 🐇 John shares that the stool of his pet animals, namely the rabbits, goats, and pigs – have been incredibly beneficial for his gardening needs. 🐖 The stool of these animals is widely used by farmers and gardeners alike for their benefits in plant fertilization as it as a sustainable and nutrient-rich resource. 🌾 What are your thoughts about animal manure as plant fertilizer? Let us know in the comments.