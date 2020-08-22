The Truth About Child Trafficking Tunnels | Dropping Bombs Ep 293 with Rick Jordan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rick Jordan is an ex-pastor turned CEO & Founder of ReachOut Technology. He has become a nationally recognized voice on Cybersecurity, Business, and Ethics.
Rick is a serial entrepreneur, ordained pastor and musician. He is a distinguished expert in leadership, security, technology, and business for over 20 years.
As a thought leader, he has spoken as NASDAQ and Harvard, along with frequent television appearances on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX.
His latest endeavor is the new film, Liberty Lockdown. A documentary examining the current state of affairs in America brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Driving the nation’s economy to a standstill and threatening our civil liberties.
Brad sat down with Rick to talk about cyber security, human trafficking and how our country has changed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic examined in his latest documentary film, Liberty Lockdown.
Learn more at: rickjordan.tv and libertylockdown.com
View the Liberty Lockdown Trailer, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyD48M2O-Jg
Links to Rick
· Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mrrickjordan/
· Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mrrickjordan
. Twitter https://twitter.com/mrrickjordan
. YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2_SL846ZeMvI5PMaOL5bg
---------------------------------------------
You can and should follow Brad here:
---------------------------------------------
Website: http://www.bradlea.com
LightSpeed VT: http://www.LightSpeedVT.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/TheRealBradLea/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/TheRealBradLea
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/therealbradlea/
SnapChat: @TheRealBradLea