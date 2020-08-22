BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Truth About Child Trafficking Tunnels | Dropping Bombs Ep 293 with Rick Jordan
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
93 views • August 22, 2020
THE REAL BRAD LEA

Rick Jordan is an ex-pastor turned CEO & Founder of ReachOut Technology. He has become a nationally recognized voice on Cybersecurity, Business, and Ethics.

Rick is a serial entrepreneur, ordained pastor and musician. He is a distinguished expert in leadership, security, technology, and business for over 20 years.

As a thought leader, he has spoken as NASDAQ and Harvard, along with frequent television appearances on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX.

His latest endeavor is the new film, Liberty Lockdown. A documentary examining the current state of affairs in America brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Driving the nation’s economy to a standstill and threatening our civil liberties.

Brad sat down with Rick to talk about cyber security, human trafficking and how our country has changed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic examined in his latest documentary film, Liberty Lockdown.

Learn more at: rickjordan.tv and libertylockdown.com

View the Liberty Lockdown Trailer, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyD48M2O-Jg

Links to Rick
· Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mrrickjordan/
· Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mrrickjordan
. Twitter https://twitter.com/mrrickjordan
. YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2_SL846ZeMvI5PMaOL5bg


---------------------------------------------
You can and should follow Brad here:
---------------------------------------------
Website: http://www.bradlea.com

LightSpeed VT: http://www.LightSpeedVT.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/TheRealBradLea/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/TheRealBradLea

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/therealbradlea/

SnapChat: @TheRealBradLea
Keywords
cdcfearconstitutionpodcastvaccine5gaipolicewhodepopulationdnapatentcivil libertiescoronavirusscamdemiclasvegasbiomedical devicemicro droneschild trafficking tunnelsrick jordanthe real brad leatrbldroppingbombs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Proposed Senate Probe of Russian Diesel Deal Draws &#8220;Sabotage&#8221; Criticism From Analysts

Proposed Senate Probe of Russian Diesel Deal Draws “Sabotage” Criticism From Analysts

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro’s midnight escape: Defeated candidate flees Brazil, Lula calls it ‘shameful’

Bolsonaro’s midnight escape: Defeated candidate flees Brazil, Lula calls it ‘shameful’

Cassie B.
Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Douglas Harrington
War Department Presses Congress to Keep Its Current Name in Defense Bill

War Department Presses Congress to Keep Its Current Name in Defense Bill

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Rejects Trump Remarks as &#8220;Totally False&#8221;

Zelensky Rejects Trump Remarks as “Totally False”

Garrison Vance
Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy