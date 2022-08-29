"LETS BO GRANDON" honored to be new here on Brighteon. Thanks for being here

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Shout out to Mike Adams. Thanks for having me on the platform. It'll be great to speak to actual people with ACTUAL subscribers and views and NOT being such a willing participant in what appears to only be a AI algorithmic, personality profiling and grouping program. Thanks for being here everyone! I'll do my best to offer my unique perspective based in 40 years in an outlaw lifestyle and how i, in particulair, see this group of criminals operating.HOLLAR!!. Rob Banks. [email protected]