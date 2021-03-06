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Dr. Reiner Feullmich w/ Israeli Attorney Tamir Turgal: On Unfolding Medical Tyranny in Israel
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162 views • March 06, 2021
This interview with Tamir Turgal took place on January 22, 2021 in Berlin, Germany as part of Corona Investigative Committee Session #36. Tarmir Turgal is an Israeli attorney, specializing in medical law, and also an IT ("high technology") business man.
See full 5+ hour session (mostly in German with no English subtitles) here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYcno3d4fvSvUWGOvoJelUg
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Corona Investigative Committee as filmed by Oval Media.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://en.corona-ausschuss.de
See full 5+ hour session (mostly in German with no English subtitles) here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYcno3d4fvSvUWGOvoJelUg
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Corona Investigative Committee as filmed by Oval Media.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://en.corona-ausschuss.de
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