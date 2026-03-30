POWER OF FIRE Series - Le Constellation 2026 case study (File 10)

You will have to enable the English subtitles to make out what they're saying but this clip will play a critical role in the ongoing investigation.





It clearly illustrates that the bar staff KNEW of the fire risk posed by the foam and sparklers as early as 2019. And if the bar staff knew, the owners most assuredly knew. My guess is they must have had some close calls in the past... This is very damning evidence.





Further reading:

https://entrevue.fr/en/faits-divers/crans-montana-faites-gaffe-a-la-mousse-une-video-accable-les-proprietaires-du-constellation-et-montre-que-le-danger-etait-connu-depuis-longtemps/





A video recorded six years ago, broadcast by RTS, has incriminated the owners of the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana. The footage, filmed inside the establishment during New Year's Eve 2019-2020, shows waiters explicitly warning customers about a fire risk due to foam on the ceiling, while festive candles were lit.





A chilling testimony





The source of this footage is a young woman who was present that day and who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity. She told our colleagues at RTS that she kept the video precisely because of the disturbing nature of the scene. In it, staff members can be clearly heard addressing customers in these terms: "Watch out for the foam!" This warning is formulated as a direct cautionary note regarding the danger posed by flammable material on the ceiling, combined with the use of open flames.





Images that raise questions about the responsibility of the operators





The release of this video raises questions about whether the bar operators were aware of the risks beforehand. The fact that the servers themselves alerted customers, suggesting that the danger had been identified internally for several years. According to the fire safety regulations in force in Switzerland, in particular those issued by the Association of Cantonal Fire Insurance Establishments, decorative materials must meet strict fire reaction standards, especially in places open to the public.

The young woman The person who filmed the video clarifies that no specific action was taken following these warnings that same evening. The servers were giving warnings, but nothing seemed to change. she says. The images, six years old, are now fueling the public debate on risk management at the Constellation and on the possible negligence of the owners in the face of a known danger.

At this stage, the owners of the bar Le Constellation have not publicly reacted to the release of this video…









