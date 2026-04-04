Iranian woman: Trump shows weakness & desperation, & signs of his dementia

An Iranian woman at a public gathering:

"The weakness and desperation Trump has fallen into shows signs of dementia. He thought that with the martyrdom of our leader, the Iranian nation would fall to its knees."

Adding:

Narges Soleimani, daughter of General Qasem Soleimani, has rejected US claims of arresting relatives of her father and that no family members live in the US and the individuals named don't match any known relatives.

She said, "If you want to find those tied to Soleimani, look in the Zagros mountains, among the Lur" — not in America.