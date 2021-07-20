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X22 Report Ep. 2532b July 20, 2021
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60 views • July 21, 2021
Ep. 2532b - Year Of The Boomerang, Biggest Scandal In American History, Treason

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The patriots are now producing the facts and the truth about the election, everything the [DS] has done is going to boomerang on them, this will be the biggest scandal in American history. The [DS] will fight back and try to put pressure on Trump. The [DS] is now planning multiple [FF] to distract the people and to stop the flow information. In the end it will not work, the people will find away to get the information out. Justice is coming.

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Intro Video Music: YouTube Free Music: Cataclysmic Molten Core by Jingle Punks

Intro Music: YouTube Free Music: Warrior Strife by Jingle Punks

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