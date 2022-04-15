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Not Another Video About Vaccines!
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65 views • April 15, 2022
Yep! There is more that this channel has to say about covid-19, anti-vaxx, and the conspiracy theorists who have made dramatic stands against us for our position on these subjects, and for supposedly getting "distracted" from the teachings of Jesus by NOT agreeing with the conspiracists. Most of them have unsubscribed, but for those of you who remain, this video explains why exposing these conspiracy lies IS totally consistent with obedience to Jesus, and why it is so important to crawl out of the mire of misinformation and hysteria, if we have any hope of dealing with the REAL conspiracy plaguing the world today... which is global, passionate hatred for the teachings of Jesus. Are you willing to hear the Truth?
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To get in touch please write to [email protected]
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