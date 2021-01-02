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We Want More Government, Regulations + Socialism; We Want more DMV's
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208 views • January 02, 2021
To those of you advocating for more Government, more Regulations, and socialism, can I ask where it has actually worked in the real world? You see the DMV's and compare them to the Apple Store. Government does exactly zero efficiently.
#Socialism #regulations #biggovernment
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#Socialism #regulations #biggovernment
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Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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