BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Forbidden Facts Big Pharma Don't Want Known ~ A inconvenient study they fear ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 22 hours ago

In today's discussion we will talk about the pushed inconvenient study that a couple doctor's did (i.e. double blind placebo test), and they decided to shove it under the carpet, because they did not want to lose their jobs. We will also talk in regards of the study confirming what many of us suspected, and that the unvaccinated are the most well off and most healthy as opposed to the vaccinated. Finally, we will share the latest episode of the Highwire, episode 444: forbidden facts.


references:

- the highwire E444: Forbidden Facts


- family guy S11E03 - The Old Man and the Big 'C'

  https://putlockers.li/tv-show/family-guy-1999_NHBXM29hdnhBYU09/S11E03/watch.html

- Follow the Silenced

  + https://rumble.com/v6qah9k-follow-the-silenced-exposing-the-cover-up-of-covid-19-vaccine-injuries.html

  + https://rumble.com/v6qi9eo-vsrf-live-168-forgotten-diseases-return-plus-new-film-follow-the-silenced.html

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce



Keywords
cancervaccinescensorshipautismvaccinedoubleastudyheartdisinformationmandatesattackscausemisinformation19blindplacebocovidinconvenientmyocarditis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy