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We're Praying You Prepped: Ban on Fertilizer Exports Will Cripple Agriculture
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253 views • February 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Even before the war with Ukraine, Russia banned exports of nitrogen fertilizer until next June. If the world hits them with heavier sanctions, they could easily retaliate by cutting those exports off for even longer. China has also banned phosphate exports until June. If you don’t know what those are, they’re absolutely critical for modern agricultural production. Here’s the good news. Simply by knowing what we just told you, you’re already better-prepared than 90 percent of America. So, what can we expect in a world that could soon have severe food shortages?
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvsf95-were-praying-you-prepped-ban-on-fertilizer-exports-will-cripple-agriculture.html
Even before the war with Ukraine, Russia banned exports of nitrogen fertilizer until next June. If the world hits them with heavier sanctions, they could easily retaliate by cutting those exports off for even longer. China has also banned phosphate exports until June. If you don’t know what those are, they’re absolutely critical for modern agricultural production. Here’s the good news. Simply by knowing what we just told you, you’re already better-prepared than 90 percent of America. So, what can we expect in a world that could soon have severe food shortages?
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvsf95-were-praying-you-prepped-ban-on-fertilizer-exports-will-cripple-agriculture.html
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