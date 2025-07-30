Trump’s Gaza Complicity: Arming Ethnic Cleansing Makes US Accessory to War Crimes, ICC Risk Grows

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US fuels Gaza’s genocide—starving families, bombing hospitals, silencing media—while Trump jokes about "building hotels" on Palestinian graves. This isn’t policy; it’s state-sanctioned slaughter. Will the ICC finally hold America accountable?
#GazaGenocide #TrumpWarCrimes #ICCJustice #EthnicCleansing #USComplicity #BreakTheSilence
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport