Patriots Should Know This About Audio

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here are some things about audio that throw all references about it off, and very few if anyone ever considers them. These are especially important when researching what gear to purchase and when setting up an audio recording or audio stream, whether a one minute cell phone clip uploaded to your favorite “social” site, or a four hour professional podcast or broadcast radio show. Few if anyone ever considers these things.