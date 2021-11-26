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The World Revolution Ignored By The Media
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150 views • November 26, 2021
A video compilation of protests held worldwide against government tyranny, that were held the weekend of November 19-20, 2021.
The MSM is not saying a word about this. We need to share it far and wide to show others they are not alone. We must protest or the whole world will lose what little freedoms we still have.
I did not create this video compilation, just sharing to inspire others to raise their voices and be heard.
The MSM is not saying a word about this. We need to share it far and wide to show others they are not alone. We must protest or the whole world will lose what little freedoms we still have.
I did not create this video compilation, just sharing to inspire others to raise their voices and be heard.
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