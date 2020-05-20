On Cause Part 9

I explain why the process that I described in the previous talk avoids the problem of falling into solipsism that other theories that attempt to avoid the problematic external world fall into. Solipsism is the unintended consequence of such theories, whereby the world logically winds up being in an individual's own mind, or an expression of his own ego, a wholly subjective experience. Such a solipsistic view is in fact portrayed in the 1999 movie "The Matrix."



Unfortunately, parts of this talk, I realized later, were not very clear. I plan to clarify those parts in a subsequent video. In particular, I don't think my point was clear in cutting up the can of Spam. It is a thought of mine that the notion of an "external world" might be in part based on the fallacy of thinking of our experiences being located "in" our brain, or in the past "in" our mind. I point out that the process model I suggest that our head/brain are in the phenomenal world (since it evolves with it); and the world is thus not in our head. Your head is in the world, the world is not in your head. Perception is something without location, as it precedes the schema of space. It's not a critical point, just a point of interest to me. So I apologize if this left some listeners flummoxed.



This talk was recorded at the Avatar Meher Baba Circle Center in Myrtle Beach on May 18, 2020.