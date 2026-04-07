The Great Awakening: Scare Tactic Awareness

John Michael Chambers explains what he describes as a global “awakening,” where more people are beginning to question mainstream narratives and seek alternative sources of information. He argues that as awareness grows, powerful groups respond with fear-based messaging and scare tactics designed to keep the public distracted, divided, and compliant.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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