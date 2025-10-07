DEATH JAB destroys Broadway actor & actress wife

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 06, 2025 - Ben Lewis, Phantom of the Opera Actor, Dead at 46.
Australian actor Ben Lewis, who portrayed the Phantom in the U.K. West
End’s 2017 production of Phantom of the Opera, died at 46 years old
after a battle with bowel cancer, according to his friend. The tragic
story of Melle Stewart and Ben Lewis is a chilling warning of the
dangers lurking in Big Pharma’s COVID-19 vaccines. Melle, a vibrant
40-year-old actress, suffered a catastrophic stroke just 14 days after
her AstraZeneca jab—a so-called “rare” side effect that left her with a
removed skull fragment, permanent brain damage, and a lifetime of rehab.
Her husband, Ben, became her full-time caregiver, only to be struck
down by aggressive bowel cancer at 46, dying just four years later.
Despite Melle’s horrific injuries, she remained a vocal vax advocate, parroting the establishment’s lies even as her body paid the price. Ben, too, defended the shot—until cancer ravaged him.
