Eve Of Destruction Barry McGuire - 1965
Bitterroot Bugler
This song jumped into my head as I watch the globalists execute a false flag against Israel and work to turn it into world war.

Eve Of Destruction lyrics written in 1965:

"... the Eastern World, it is explodin'..."

"... and even the Jordan River, has bodies floatin'..."

false flagisraelpalestinearabiaworld warhawks

