Eve Of Destruction Barry McGuire - 1965

This song jumped into my head as I watch the globalists execute a false flag against Israel and work to turn it into world war.
Eve Of Destruction lyrics written in 1965:
"... the Eastern World, it is explodin'..."
"... and even the Jordan River, has bodies floatin'..."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.