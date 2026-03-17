3/17/26 ROTHSCHILDS' PILGRIMS: BRITAIN's 100+ Year WAR To ANNEX AMERICA! The Pilgrim's Society, Lillian Scott Troy & City of London BABYLON

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3/17/26 As President Trump dismantles the City of London Proxy State known as Iran, we look to the puppet masters in the City of London and their Cabal known as the Pilgrim's Society. For over a century, the primary goal of the Rothschild Banking Cartel & it's billionaire minions has been to recapture America & extract all her wealth and resources. One courageous journalist risked all to expose them: meet Lillian Scott Troy! I hope you enjoy today's interview with author & inventor, Michael McKibben! You ARE FREE!
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Find Michael McKibben's Research here:
https://www.americans4innovation.com/
Lillian Scott Troy: Anti-tyranny warrior who exposed the Pilgrim's Society & the British plan to Annex America! PURCHASE BOOK:
Evidence of Epstein's involvement in development capture of Bitcoin:
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2015-04-25-Digital-Currency-Institute-500k-USD-Epstein-investment-in-MIT-Media-Lab-re-Bitcoin-by-Jeffrey-Epstein-Joichi-Ito-DOJ-Epstein-Files-EFTA00840767-Apr-25-2015.pdf
President Trump’s Social Media:
TAKE ACTION!
Senate: 202-224-3121
House: 202-225-3121
Johnson: 202-225-2777
Thune: 202-224-2321
Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:
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The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!
https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text
THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/
ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!
Children’s Health Defense:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form
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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
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WE ARE FREE !!