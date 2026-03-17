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3/17/26 ROTHSCHILDS' PILGRIMS: BRITAIN's 100+ Year WAR To ANNEX AMERICA! The Pilgrim's Society, Lillian Scott Troy & City of London BABYLON
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3/17/26 As President Trump dismantles the City of London Proxy State known as Iran, we look to the puppet masters in the City of London and their Cabal known as the Pilgrim's Society. For over a century, the primary goal of the Rothschild Banking Cartel & it's billionaire minions has been to recapture America & extract all her wealth and resources. One courageous journalist risked all to expose them: meet Lillian Scott Troy! I hope you enjoy today's interview with author & inventor, Michael McKibben! You ARE FREE!


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Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


Find Michael McKibben's Research here:

https://www.americans4innovation.com/


Lillian Scott Troy: Anti-tyranny warrior who exposed the Pilgrim's Society & the British plan to Annex America! PURCHASE BOOK:

https://lillianscotttroy.com/


Evidence of Epstein's involvement in development capture of Bitcoin:

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2015-04-25-Digital-Currency-Institute-500k-USD-Epstein-investment-in-MIT-Media-Lab-re-Bitcoin-by-Jeffrey-Epstein-Joichi-Ito-DOJ-Epstein-Files-EFTA00840767-Apr-25-2015.pdf


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!

https://covidjustice.org/


Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

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