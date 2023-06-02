And We Know 2.6.2023 China, Asia Foundation, Satanic rituals televised, children targeted, VILE affections! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
Feb 6, 2023
IN order to get the attention of everyone on the earth, the enemy uses tactics from the demonic music industry and Hollywood to bring folks in to their spells, Same old trick, different day. The balloon is gone, Turkey has earthquakes, and more…
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