Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Footage from CA shows dynamic citizen journalists investigating suspicious political contributions
67 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

O'keefe Media Group


Apr 7, 2023


NEW: Footage from Southern California shows a dynamic citizen journalist duo investigating suspicious excessive political contributions residents said they did not make.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9XwU5ounxI

Keywords
investigatingresidentssouthern californiacitizen journalistsuspiciousexcessivedynamicduopolitical contributionsokeefe media groupdid not make

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket