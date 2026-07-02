3 curses, 3 divisions, the husband, the implied bride, bridegroom, and wife. 6-24-26

In the first curse in Genesis chapter 3 LORD God says to the serpent, “I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her seed.” The seed of the woman is a reference to Jesus Christ as described in Isaiah 7/14, and Matthew 1/23. This curse divides humanity between good and evil.

Then in the curse to the woman God says, “Your desire shall be for your husband, and he shall rule over you.” As I see it this statement, “he shall rule over you” refers to all of humanity extending to the world today just as Adamic sin is leavened throughout humanity. If If either of these only applied to Adam and Eve I doubt they would have testimony in the Bible.

Next, the reference to a “husband” implies a bride, bridegroom and wife. Again, if this only applies to Adam and Eve why testimony? So, I searched for verses concerning husband, wife, bride, bridegroom, and found three interesting ones among others. 2Corinthians 11/2, “I betrothed you to Christ to present you as a pure bride to her one husband.” Ephesians 5/25, “Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.” Revelations 19/7, “The marriage of the Lamb has come, and his Bride has made herself ready.” These verses didn’t clarify anything. Then I found Ephesians 5/30-32, “because we are members of his body. For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh. This mystery is a profound one, and I am saying that it refers to Christ and the church.” All I can say is I think it is possible that the husband, and implied wife, bridegroom and bride in Genesis 3/16 could have something to do with this mystery in Ephesians 5/30-32. This curse creates a division between men and women.

Next, the curse to Adam states, “Cursed is the ground because of you.” Of course, many of the hardships of mankind can be traced to the land, famine, war, pestilence, etc. As I see it this curse is further developed by the plagues in Egypt in Exodus, to the land promised to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob through the Abrahamic covenant, to the line of David, to Jesus Christ, the seed of the “woman”. Jesus Christ was brought forth to bring the opportunity of righteous salvation to all, to both Jews and gentiles, which is the division this curse creates in humanity, between Jews and gentiles.

So as I understand it the three curses from Genesis 3 divide humanity three different ways, between good and evil, men and women, and Jew and gentile and God is using these three divisions to defeat the works of the devil. Matthew 12/25, “Every kingdom divided against itself is laid waste, and no city or house divided against itself will stand.” Matthew 10/34, “Do not think that I have come to bring peace on earth; I have not come to bring peace, but a sword.” Luke 12/49, “I came to cast fire upon the earth; and would that it were already kindled!”

And all for good reason. Matthew 24/35, “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.” Then, Revelations 21/1, “Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away.” And finally, never forget one thing, 1Corinthians 15/14, “if Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is in vain and your faith is in vain.” Have a great day.

Isaiah 62/5 “as the bridegroom rejoices over the bride, so shall your God rejoice over you.”

Matthew 9/15 “The days will come, when the bridegroom is taken away from them.”

1John 3/8 “The reason the Son of God appeared was to destroy the works of the devil.”

Revelations 22/17 ‘“The Spirit and the Bride say, “come”.”’

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