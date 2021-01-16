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Trump's strategic advisor reacts to impeachment #2
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280 views • January 16, 2021
Trump 2020 strategic advisor and notable public supporter of Trump, Boris Epshteyn, shares with Newsmax his thoughts on the unprecedented second impeachment, the political divide among lawmakers' Trump's call for peace as the country transitions to the Biden administration, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Shaun Kraisman
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