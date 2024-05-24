FORMER NIH DIRECTOR ADMITS COVID POLICIES LACKED EVIDENCE

As the ‘COVID Cartel’ slowly comes apart at the seams, the former director of the NIH, Francis Collins, joined the legions of health leaders, politicians and journalists who have admitted to misrepresenting the science when it came to the pandemic response.
Hear how he conceded when it came to the science behind social distancing and the likelihood lab origin of SARS-CoV-2 last week at the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.
#NIH #FrancisCollins #Wuhan #SocialDistancing
