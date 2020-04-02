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COVID-19: A Manufactured Virus In A Soros-Owned Lab To Crash The Economy?
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136 views • April 02, 2020
Many theorize COVID-19 is a manufactured germ designed to bring on a worldwide recession, especially here in the US, thus destroying the number one accomplishment of the president.
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