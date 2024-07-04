Truth vs. Power

Movie Subplot Twist: Turning On [Bidan]

* This is part of the movie.

* Joe’s protection racket is collapsing.

* The left needs to get him off the stage. Don’t let that drama distract you (it’s redpilling the remaining sleepers).

* Enjoy the propagandists’ wailing and thrashing as their big lies/cover-ups implode.

* Also be vigilant — they need a diversion as the truth bombs keep dropping.

* Their major plots may have been mitigated, but they can probably still activate some shock troops.

Defend. Protect.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (3 July 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6356509552112