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How Much Power Does a Bluetti EB70 Solar Generator Use to Cook Rice?
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75 views • December 17, 2021
How much power does it take from a Bluetti EB70 to run a rice cooker. As we transition to an off-grid self sufficient lifestyle we now have to account for all our power needs. Knowing what each appliance on the homestead will take to use helps you plan your power usage for the day.
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Donate here. https://paypal.me/LupoTV
Venmo = @Tarrin-Lupo
Bluetti EB70S - https://amzn.to/3d2s7KY
Zojirushi - https://amzn.to/32JwatM
Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon
Amazon United States - http://amzn.to/2nxjgol
Amazon Canada - http://amzn.to/2ouAkA3
Amazon UK - http://amzn.to/2nBWKeN
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