Residents of Avdeevka on the way to the temporary accommodation center explain why they did not accept humanitarian aid from the Ukrainian Nazi administration
There we had to write a statement: 'We are subordinate to the administration’ and ‘Glory to Ukraine*.' We had to write. Well, we didn't go for this aid. We didn't need it.
