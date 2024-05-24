Create New Account
Residents of Avdeevka on the way with a Russian soldier - to the temporary accommodation center explain why they did not accept humanitarian aid from the Ukrainian Nazi administration
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Residents of Avdeevka on the way to the temporary accommodation center explain why they did not accept humanitarian aid from the Ukrainian Nazi administration

There we had to write a statement: 'We are subordinate to the administration’ and ‘Glory to Ukraine*.' We had to write. Well, we didn't go for this aid. We didn't need it.

