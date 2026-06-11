Technology and Local AI Models, an interview with Todd Pittner

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AI is evolving at lightning speed, but the real game-changer is local AI. Powerful open-source models can now run on affordable hardware, giving users more privacy, control, and independence from centralized platforms. The next wave of innovation isn’t just smarter—it’s decentralized.
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