The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin announced the operational control of the city of Seversk. This means that the Ukrainian positions in the city are being hit by targeted fire from the advancing forces. Russian-led forces earlier claimed control of the villages of Verkhnekamenskoye, and the 6th Regiment of the Luhansk People’s Republic mopped up the village of Stryapovka. Clashes continue on the outskirts of the city. Ukrainian units are forced to retreat as their positions in the city are located in the lowlands. To the north-east of Seversk, fighting is ongoing between the villages of Grigorovka and Serebryanka without any advance by either of the warring sides in the recent days.

The LPR People’s Militia officially declared control of the villages of Stryapovka and Novaya Kamenka near the city of Soledar. The LRR units have gained a foothold 2.5 km from Soledar and continue to develop their offensive together with the allied forces. Russian troops are entering Soledar from the north-east direction. There are clashes in the forest areas on the outskirts. Kiev’s units are holding a defense in the residential areas of the city. The Ukrainian military is hindering the offensive with constant shelling. Sources from the frontline report on the use of banned cluster munition PFM-1 mines also known as Lepestok mines by the Ukrainian side in this direction.

On the Donetsk front lines, DPR units took control of the village of Kamenka. The advance allowed DPR forces to come close to the AFU grouping in Avdeevka from the northeast and shell their fortified positions not only from long-range artillery. Russian-led forces are expected to gradually bypass Avdeevka to the north and cut the Orlovka-Avdeevka highway.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their attempts to attack the Russian military on Russian territory.

On July 15, the governor of the Russian Bryansk region reported shelling from Ukraine in the early morning. Artillery shelling was carried out from the territory of Ukraine and targeted the border village of Nekislitsa. As a result of the shelling, a power line was damaged. Russia avoided any causalities.

The day before, Ukrainian drones violated the airspace of the Bryansk region several times on July 14. The UAVs hit a border post in the village of Chernozemny, as well as a gas station in the village of Novye Yurkovichi in the Klimovsky district. No one was injured.

In the Russian Belgorod region, the Ukrainian military hit a civilian target. On July 14, an improvised explosive device was dropped from a quadrocopter on the library building in Grayvoron. The attack resulted in no casualties.

Amid the ongoing military operations in Ukraine, the Russian military has yet to improve its security in the regions along the border with Ukraine.

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