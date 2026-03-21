Maria Zeee - New Bill Gives Control of Food Supply to Big Tech

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Daily Pulse Ep 221 | Tucked inside the 2026 Farm Bill is a provision to reimburse farmers for 90% of the cost of adopting AI and precision agriculture technologies. The standards governing this tech would be under the complete control of the tech industry, risking metabolic health and increase in disease from bioengineered food by mandate.