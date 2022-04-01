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BLACK GOO. .. INSIDE YOU ..
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598 views • April 01, 2022
Straight from the pit of hell..!!
A slime robot that grabs objects inside your body is not an April Fool's joke, but the rest of these are
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-04-01/magnetic-slime-robot-not-april-fools-joke/100957872
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
A slime robot that grabs objects inside your body is not an April Fool's joke, but the rest of these are
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-04-01/magnetic-slime-robot-not-april-fools-joke/100957872
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
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