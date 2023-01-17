InfoWars Retrospective - The SPARS Pandemic 2025/2028 Document - The 2017 COVID Battle Plan Ongoing NOW - 4-03-2021

Here is a link to the SPARS Pandemic document. https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
A 2017 Johns Hopkins document details plans for Big Pharma global domination. "This document is the holy grail. The key to defeating the globalist." - Alex Jones
