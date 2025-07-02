Trouble Cage the Elephant (lyrics in description)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
We were at the table
By the window with the view
Casting shadows
The sun was pushing through
Spoke a lot of words
I don't know if I spoke the truth
Got so much to lose
Got so much to prove
God, don't let me lose my mind
Trouble on my left, trouble on my right
I been facing trouble almost all my life
My sweet love, won't you pull me through?
Everywhere I look I catch a glimpse of you
I said it was love, and I did it for life
Did-did it for you
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Will it come to pass, or will I pass the test?
You know what they say, yeah
The wicked get no rest
You can have my heart, any place, any time
Got so much to lose
Got so much to prove
God, don't let me lose my mind
Trouble on my left, trouble on my right
I been facing trouble almost all my life
My sweet love, won't you pull me through?
Everywhere I look, I catch a glimpse of you
I said it was love, and I did it for life
Did-did it for you
Trouble on my left, trouble on my right
I been facing trouble almost all my life
My sweet love, won't you pull me through?
Everywhere I look, I catch a glimpse of you
I said it was love, and I did it for life
Did-did it for you
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Got so much to lose
Got so much to prove
God, don't let me lose my mind
