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Why Everyone Got it Wrong
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101 views • March 15, 2021
There is a very simple way to interpret prophecies according to Revelation, but this way has been left out of almost every sermon on prophecy, and for this reason, prophetic teachings in lukewarm Christianity are putting people in exactly the right place to go to hell. Why is this happening? Why won't preachers teach Bible prophecy the RIGHT way?
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