More Ridiculous And Dangerous Microwave Towers 9/4/2023 -- CALIFORNIA

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My friend Marcia and I went around checking out a few of these sick harmful cell towers in the Costa Mesa area today. We noticed how blatant and low to the ground they are. Pathetic above the law operations. Heartless scum behind it all.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
David Yates -- WELSHPOOL WALES
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
SKYWATCH_SWFL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1
Valerich77
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos