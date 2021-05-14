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CONSPIRACY CHIC: A RANT OF HISTORICAL PROPORTIONS. ARE THERE NO ADULTS IN THE ROOM?
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30 views • May 14, 2021
HISTORY TELLS US WHAT'S ABOUT TO HAPPEN BUT NO ONE READS ANYMORE AND IT'S NOT TAUGHT IN SCHOOLS. HISTORY OF CHINAS' CONQUEST OF EUROPE. .HISTORY OF MUSLIM AND CATHOLIC CONQUEST OF RUSSIA.HISTORY OF COMMUNIST SLAUGHTER WORLD WIDE.SOON YOU WILL BE HISTORY.
700 TIMES ISLAM ATTEMPTED TO CONQUER EUROPE.
DEFINITION OF TYRANT:DECLARATION OF INDEPENDANCE
He has refused for a long time, after such dissolutions, to cause others to be elected; whereby the Legislative powers, incapable of Annihilation, have returned to the People at large for their exercise; the State remaining in the mean time exposed to all the dangers of invasion from without, and convulsions within. BIDEN/OBAMA.
He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries .GEORGE SOROS
Article the third... Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
AFTER WATCHING, REWATCH WITH NO SOUND 'WATCHIN THE RIVER FLOW" LIKE WALT WHITMAN ,THOREAU.
WHATS IN THE VACCINE https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
700 TIMES ISLAM ATTEMPTED TO CONQUER EUROPE.
DEFINITION OF TYRANT:DECLARATION OF INDEPENDANCE
He has refused for a long time, after such dissolutions, to cause others to be elected; whereby the Legislative powers, incapable of Annihilation, have returned to the People at large for their exercise; the State remaining in the mean time exposed to all the dangers of invasion from without, and convulsions within. BIDEN/OBAMA.
He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries .GEORGE SOROS
Article the third... Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
AFTER WATCHING, REWATCH WITH NO SOUND 'WATCHIN THE RIVER FLOW" LIKE WALT WHITMAN ,THOREAU.
WHATS IN THE VACCINE https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
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