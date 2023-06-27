Quo Vadis





June 25, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Ivanka for June 25, 2023.





A moment of great anticipation and spiritual fervor was experienced today in Medjugorje, when the visionary Ivanka had an extraordinary appearance of the Queen of Peace in her family's home.





Lasting seven precious minutes, this appearance turned out to be a moment of intimacy and blessing for Ivanka's family, who had the honor of being a direct witness to this divine event.





In the solemnity of the moment, only Ivanka's family was present, allowing them to welcome with gratitude and devotion the words of Our Lady.





After the apparition, the seer Ivanka shared with humility and emotional the message that the Queen of Peace wanted to convey to the community of the faithful.





Our Lady's words resonate strongly in the hearts of believers:





“CHILDREN, I NEED YOUR PRAYERS.

PRAY, PRAY, PRAY!”





These simple and powerful words are an urgent reminder of the importance of prayer, inviting the faithful to unite in a fervent dialogue with God, to address Him with humility, and seek His help and guidance at every moment of their lives.





Ivanka was born on June 21, 1966 in the village of Bijakovici, within the parish of Medjugorje.





She was the first of the six visionaries to see the Madonna.





She had daily apparitions of Our Lady in Medjugorje until May 7, 1985.





On that day, entrusting her with the tenth secret, Our Lady told her that she would have an apparition once a year for the rest of her life on June 25, the anniversary of the first apparition.





Ivanka is married, has three children and lives with her family in Medjugorje.





The prayer intention he entrusted to her is the intention for families.





