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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - Full Interview | The Awakening 3
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3711 views • July 02, 2021
A lot of new information and research has emerged with the Covid19 vaccines, but are being censored and covered up by mainstream medias.
We had a chance to sit down with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, who has been sounding the alarm in regards to the potential harms being caused and covered up with the vaccine.
We had a chance to sit down with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, who has been sounding the alarm in regards to the potential harms being caused and covered up with the vaccine.
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