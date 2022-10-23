Song written/performed by Chris Madsen. Video was shot in Vernon, BC,Canada

As Love Now Flows

Chris Madsen October 2022

Deep in my heart where rivers flow. Deeper yet my heart knows. Love is the ocean, I am a stream. Dancing through with open arms as love now flows. Love now flows to all. Love is now sharing giving it’s all. Love now flows. Deep in my soul the Great Light shines. Deeper yet is the Giver of Life. Dancing again into this sea, carried away again into the bliss. Open arms filled with sky, open heart filled with light as love now flows. Love now flows to all. Love is now sharing giving it’s all. Love now flows. Deep in my heart the ocean flows Deeper yet love fills my soul. Dancing again here in the divine, slipping away again in it all. Open arms filled with sky, open heart filled with light as love now flows. Love now flows to all. Love is now sharing giving it’s all. Love now flows. Beacons of Light now fill the earth, givers of new visions filled with love. Sharing from this ocean this ocean of love. open heart filled with light open hearts sharing the love. as love now flows. Love now flows to all. Love is now sharing giving it’s all. Love now flows.

