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AA-131 Elias Alias talks mental freedom, reconnecting to the creator, and accountability
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21 views • January 07, 2022
Elias Alias joins us to discuss how to take control of your own mental freedom. We will also delve into the psychological control mechanisms used to manipulate the people and how to resist it within yourself.
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Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge/
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1
▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b
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