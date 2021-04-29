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Prayer of Azariah
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4 views • April 29, 2021
Prayer of Azariah [2017] covers the apocryphal manuscript "Song of the Three Children" which is considered a Greek addition to our Old Testament book of Daniel. This Covenant Gathering broadcast covers the renaming of the Hebrew children by eunuchs to Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego while explaining the exact point their lengthy prayer within the fiery furnace was chopped out of the original text.
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