Nine-Year-Old Jeremiah Hart Meets Jesus and is Miraculously Healed After Being Hit by a Car

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TAKEAWAYS
Tragic accidents can cause us to develop a deeper relationship with the Lord
Cling to your faith in God when tragedy strikes and pray and believe in a miracle
God uses trials to give us a ministry in order to help others
The blessing and benefit of forgiving others who have radically hurt us
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