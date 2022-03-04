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Nine-Year-Old Jeremiah Hart Meets Jesus and is Miraculously Healed After Being Hit by a Car
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107 views • March 04, 2022
After being hit by a car and undergoing thirty-nine surgeries, 9-year-old Jeremiah is the definition of UNSTOPPABLE. Amidst bleeding out twice, losing a kidney, and having his leg amputated, he met Jesus and Gabriel in heaven. While taking a tour on the streets of gold, Jeremiah was told that his miraculous story would be used to minister to others who lost limbs and experienced the same trauma. Jeremiah, his mother Bridgett, and sister Rebecca relive the horrific November day that almost took his life. Jeremiah said the suffering was worth it because of his new-found relationship with Jesus. He wants to become a pastor and start a healing ministry after he graduates high school. Today, Jeremiah is a healthy, happy teen who forgave the woman who struck him and is certain his life was saved for a purpose.


TAKEAWAYS

Tragic accidents can cause us to develop a deeper relationship with the Lord

Cling to your faith in God when tragedy strikes and pray and believe in a miracle

God uses trials to give us a ministry in order to help others

The blessing and benefit of forgiving others who have radically hurt us


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godchristjesuschristianmiraclefaithpastoramputationforgivetragedyhigh schoolpurposecar accidenthealing ministryjeremiah hartbridgett hartbleeding outtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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