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Biden BLINDSIDES Lefties - Look How He Just Betrayed them!
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320 views • May 29, 2021
100% Fed Up reports, More than 42 million Americans have student loan debt and owe an average of $36,520. College students and graduates loaded up with debt were assured that they would get “free money” to pay off their debts if they voted for Biden.
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