☄️The crews of the Western Military District's multi-role attack helicopters continue to destroy enemy fortifications and armored vehicles
▫️ The main strike force of mixed groups is Ka-52 "Alligator" or Mi-28 "Night Hunter" helicopters. The second echelon is the Mi-35 helicopters. They also hit specific targets with unguided aerial missiles, but, in addition, they organize cover for the main attack vehicle. It also includes crews of Mi-8 transport and combat helicopters with a fire support group on board. The task of the latter is to evacuate crew members, on-board documentation and equipment of attack helicopters in the event of an emergency.
▫️ During the next combat mission, Army Aviation pilots fired missiles at the identified fortified points of the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As a result of combat use, the control center, tanks and other armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed
