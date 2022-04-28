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U.S. People's Convoy, a peaceful and unanimous popular movement
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50 views • April 28, 2022
Modeled after Canada's Freedom Convoy, American truckers launched the People's Convoy from Adelanto Stadium in Southern California on February 23, 2022. Again, the goal is to end all Corona restrictions.
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