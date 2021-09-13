In The Name Of Zion 1: The Rothschild Declaration

"Israel won the war [WW I]; we made it; we thrived on it; we profited from it. It was our supreme revenge on Christianity." - (The Jewish Ambassador from Austria to London, Count Mensdorf, 1918)"Should Germany merchandise (do business) again in the next 50 years we have led this war (WW1) in vain." - (Winston Churchill in The Times, 1919.)"Full Responsibility for the First World War, lies squarely on the shoulders of the International Jewish Bankers. They are responsible for Millions of dead and dying." - (US. Congressional Record 67th Congress, 4. Sitting, Senate Document nr. 346.)“We Jews are going to bring war on Germany.” - (David Brown, President of American Hebrew, in 1934, quoted in Edmonson’s I Testify, page 188.)"Germany is the enemy of Judaism and must be pursued with deadly hatred. The goal of Judaism of today is: a merciless campaign against all German peoples and the complete destruction of the nation. We demand a complete blockade of trade, the importation of raw materials stopped, and retaliation towards every German, woman and child." - (Jewish professor A. Kulischer, October, 1937.)"We are not denying and are not afraid to confess that this war is our war and that it is waged for the liberation of Jewry... Stronger than all fronts together is our front, that of Jewry. We are not only giving this war our financial support on which the entire war production is based, we are not only providing our full propaganda power which is the moral energy that keeps this war going. The guarantee of victory is predominantly based on weakening the enemy forces, on destroying them in their own country, within the resistance. And we are the Trojan horses in the enemy's fortress. Thousands of Jews living in Europe constitute the principal factor in the destruction of our enemy. There, our front is a fact and the most valuable aid for victory." - (Chaim Weizmann, President of the World Jewish Congress, Head of the Jewish Agency and later President of Israel, in a Speech on December 3, 1942, in New York.)"What thrust us into war were not Hitler's political teachings: the cause, this time, was his successful attempt to establish a new economy. The cause of the war were: envy, greed and fear." - (J.F.C. Fuller)"World War II was a Jewish plot to make way for the foundation of the Jewish State in Palestine." - (Joseph Burg [a Jew])“The Second World War is being fought for the defense of the fundamentals of Judaism.” - (The Chicago Jewish Sentinel, October 8, 1942.)"Even if we Jews are not bodily with you in the trenches, we are nevertheless morally with you. THIS IS OUR WAR, (WW 2), AND YOU ARE FIGHTING IT FOR US." - (Les Nouvelles Litteraires, February 10, 1940.)"Germany is our public enemy number one. It is our object to declare war without mercy against her." - (Bernard Lecache, President of the World Jewish League.)"The fight against Germany has now been waged for months by every Jewish community, on every conference, in all labor unions and by every single Jew in the world. There are reasons for the assumption that our share in this fight is of general importance. We shall start a spiritual and material war of the whole world against Germany. Germany is striving to become once again a great nation, and to recover her lost territories as well as her colonies. But our Jewish interests call for the complete destruction of Germany." - (Valadimir Jabotinsky, in Mascha Rjetsch, January, 1934.)"Give me control of a nations currency and I care not who makes its laws." - (Mayer Amschel Rothschild)"If my son's did not WANT wars there would be NONE." - (Gutle Schnaper Rothschild wife of Mayer Amschel Rothschild on her deathbed 1849.)"Remember my children, that all the earth must belong to us Jews, and that the gentiles, being mere excrement's of animals, must possess nothing." - (Mayer Amschel Rothschild on his deathbed, 1812.)Source:Playlist: