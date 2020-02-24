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Communism: Pandemic of 20th Century Returns to Nevada
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13 views • February 24, 2020
A cluster of people infected with the most dangerous disease of the 20th Century — communism — has surfaced in Nevada in a cult that calls itself the Democrat Party. From centrally controlled healthcare that rations & euthanizes to its spread thru the educational system like Bernie’s hero, Fidel Castro set up, the fatal mental illness is rapidly metastasizing
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